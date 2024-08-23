Without much fanfare, Ubisoft has announced with a trailer at Gamescom 2024 too Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Erawhich effectively marks the return of a historic series to the scene, which seems to be resuming its strategic traditions.

There is no official release date yet but the title will still be launched in early accesswith more information to be revealed later. According to the developers, it should be a return to the origins of the series, which will return to focusing on the most classic features of the strategic structure.

This is a turn-based strategy game that puts us in control of a faction within a fascinating world with its own lore and a rather peculiar aesthetic, as also emerges from the presentation trailer.