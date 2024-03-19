From Nicolina Parisi82 years old, who offered the family tomb for the migrants who died in Cutroto Paola Maria Tricomicommitted to eliminating all obstacles that make access difficult disabled to universities. From Mattia Agazziwho while walking through the streets of Turin he took a little girl who fell from a balcony into his arms, saving her life, a Leonardo Lotto25 years old, forced onto a wheelchair but precisely for this reason convinced even more of the importance of freedom, as explained in a motivational speech that went viral online, delivered on the occasion of obtaining a master's degree. They are the stories of thirty civilian heroes that like every year the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella

, wanted to reward with the awarding of theAward of Merit from the Italian Republic

.

Tomorrowat 4.30 pm, they will be received at Quirinale for the title award ceremony.

Thirty citizens, they explain to Colle, who have distinguished themselves for activities aimed at combating gender violence, for ethical entrepreneurship, for active commitment even in the presence of disabilities, for commitment in favor of prisoners, for solidarity, for choosing a life as a volunteer, for activities in favor of social inclusion, legality, the right to health and for acts of heroism. A non-exhaustive list, given that the Head of State has identified the new ones knights, commendatori And officials among the many examples present in civil society.

Symbols of many Italians who every day, in simple everyday life, away from the spotlight, make themselves available to the community, testifying to republican values.

the school in the Porto Azzurro prison and the invention of baskin

Mattia Abbatesuffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, after having written to a newspaper to denounce the disservices in a stadium which prevented access to disabled people, he became editor of a column on disability in the same newspaper.

Licia Baldi instead he contributed to the creation of a school complex within the prison Of Porto Azzurrowhile with the granting of the honor of knighthood to Simone Baldinia paralympic athlete confined to a wheelchair, Mattarella wanted to reward the effort of many volunteeri rushed to shovel the streets from mud in the Romagna cities affected by theflood.

The spouses Lucia Bevilacqua And Salvatore Pilate they manage a cooperative that provides disabled children with skills for entry into the world of work; Antonio Bodini he created the baskina sport that allows people with different abilities to play together.

help to marginalized people on the outskirts of Seoul, the pastry shop founded by the starred chef

Vincenzo Bordo he founded 'Anna's House', which houses, assists and feeds the poor and homeless in the suburbs of YouL; Marco Caprai offers work in his winery to two hundred asylum seekers; Giuseppina Casarin he created the choir Voices from the World which facilitates relationships between people of different cultures through singing.

Dario Chericiat 80 years old he did not hesitate to rush to the rescue of the population of Lawn struck byflood; Marina Clerici and the daughters offer stays in the countryside to families who are sick or have psycho-social difficulties; Marta Delle Piane And Gabriel B



oh they support the hospital's research activity on childhood rheumatic diseases Gaslini of Genoa.

Nicola Di Lenachef in a starred restaurant, left the business to found a pastry shop and offer work to disabled people and people who were victims of violence. Maria Eleonora Teresa Galia fulfills the wish of his daughter Giulia who before dying asked to donate toys and help children less fortunate than her.

recognition for the founders of the football school in Scampia

Francesco Giannelli Savastano is concerned with offering hospitality and assistance to children who must undergo hospital treatment far from home and to their families. Marta Grelli has created an IT platform where i disabled they can organize trips according to their needs. Pietro Literio has created a clinic that offers free visits and screenings, Michele Mele dedicates its research activity to finding tools that help visually impaired people in their daily lives, Giovanni Neri offers his experience to young researchers who deal with oncology and works in schools to raise awareness among adolescents of the culture of solidarity.

There are also among the new commendatori Antonio Piccolo And Carlo Saglioccofounders of a football school in EscapeWhile Marco Randon he is a new official for having distributed the products of his bakery to populations affected by natural disasters.

Sarah Sclauzero founded an anti-violence center to train people in non-violence, Gianni Stinziani is committed to creating a network in the area to support parents with children with autistic spectrum. In the end Stefano Ungarettiafter losing a brother, he decided to become involved in raising awareness of first aid.