This year marks the twenty-second anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attack, in which four planes were hijacked by 19 Al Qaeda terrorists. Two of these hit the well-known Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; a third crashed into the façade of the Pentagon in Virginia and a fourth in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

According to official figures, a total of 2,977 people lost their lives in the attack. New York was the most affected city with 92% of the recorded deaths, 2,753 victims.

After the collapse of the towers, around 300 teams Rescue teams from all over the country mobilized to the area. Dogs and trainers carried out search and emotional support tasks.

Fifty trained dogs of the urban rescue team police k-9 from New York, entered the metal and concrete rubble to search, dig and sniff for 12 hours a day over the course of at least 10 days hoping to find survivors, according to journalist Sarah Bahr.

Only 5 injured people had been rescued during the first hours of the attack. After 17 days of work, they were still looking for 6,300 people who had been reported missingsays the Nicaraguan newspaper La Nación in 2001.

Gary Freitag, handler of the New York police canine unit, comments in conversation with the Nicaraguan media, his concern for Billy, a three and a half year old German shepherd. ““He hasn’t found anything (…) We’ve only had two days off since September 11 (…) It’s a little hard for him.”says canines are trained to find living people, not corpses.

“Billy doesn’t find the bodies: he doesn’t know the smell,” says Feitag, dog unit handler.

“Billy doesn’t find the bodies: he doesn’t know the smell. He is not rewarded with food, his reward is playing,” says the guide. Signs of depression They began to show themselves in the animals: they did not eat, they stopped searching and their enthusiasm for the rescue was decreasing.

The magnitude of the disaster was demonstrated and demoralized the animals. “We went there expecting to find hundreds of people trapped… But we didn’t find anyone alive.”Chris Selfridge, 54, owner and trainer of Riley, a Golden Retriver who arrived at the disaster site, known as Ground Zero, on September 12 with the mission of finding survivors, told the New York Times.

“Riley knew that the people she would continue to encounter were dead. He wasn’t trained to find dead bodies. His job was to find the living, but he did it anyway“, Add.

Hope in a disastrous panorama

After noticing the attitude in the animals, The guides devised tactics to boost their morale: The police were hiding in the rubble, pretending to be disaster victims so the dogs would find them.

The strategy managed to raise the attitude of the dogs. Michael Saxe, a retired NYPD detective who spent 30 days conducting searches, describes the scene at Ground Zero as surreal, full of dust, ash and little hope. A complicated panorama for lifeguards and search animals.

“We had to boost their morale…we were hiding so they could find us. And in fact we saw a complete change in his behavior because they finally found someone” explained Saxe.

Douglas Wyler, one of the veterinarians who spoke with the newspaper La Nación, says that “when they don’t find living people, it is difficult to motivate them.” A dispensary was set up on the banks of the Hudson River with veterinarians who treated his wounds and cuts, however, they could do nothing against the depression.

How was the attack?

At 8:46 am (local time) the first plane hit the World Trade Center, American Airlines Flight 11 with 81 passengers and 11 crew members on board crashed into the north tower. Minutes later, at 9:03 am, United Airlines Flight 175, with 56 passengers and 9 crew members, would impact the south tower, according to chronological data from the National Park Service of the United States Government.

The attack claimed almost three thousand lives and more than 6 thousand were injured. According to information from the New York medical examiner’s office, only 60 percent of the fatalities have been identified. As of 2021, 1,106 victims remain missing.

According to data published by the New York Times and the New York Police Department, it was reported that, despite having had successful rescues, none were a direct result of one of the hundreds of animals present.

In memory of canine heroes: K-9 Courage

In memory of the dogs that participated in the search and rescue after the September 11 attacks, a photographic exhibition was presented in 2021 in the South Tower gallery of the 9/11 Memory Museum, called K-9 Courage

In the exhibition are images by photographer Charlotte Dumas, who photographed the animals working on news coverage of the events. Almost two decades later, she located 15 of the dogs that spent days searching for survivors and took photographs of their retreat.

K-9 Courage was a tribute to the canine first responders who were ready when they were needed.

