Firefighters who helped put out the fire in the landfill Guanajuato You could suffer permanent damage to your health. after prolonged exposure to polluted smoke.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Pozuelos Fire Department, Daniel Barrera Vázquez, who explained that It took more than nine days of intense work to put out the flames.

According to the newspaper Periódico Correo, the commander said that environmental complications are a problem that, in addition to afflicting the people of Guanajuato, particularly affects firefighters.

However, this sector of the population is not the only one affected, since they were also in the area of ​​the accident. machinery operators, piperos, pickers, among others.

He explained that they remain alert since the smoke or material that is breathed while attacking the flames has highly toxic and dangerous compounds, which could even cause cancer.

The commander added to the aforementioned medium that there are currently several people who have problems, such as skin and lung problems, among others.

For this reason, from the headquarters they already carry out medical check-ups on the firefighters, from x-rays to transfers with specialists.

Affectations to firefighters

As shared by Periódico Correo, so far there have been around 16 to 20 firefighters with some type of discomfort related to the fire in Guanajuato.

“They have dermatitis problems, lung problems basically, in legs and hands and I get reports every day and monitoring is required so as not to let it happen and hopefully it doesn’t happen,” revealed Barrera Vázquez.