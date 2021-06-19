Faced with the sounded news that DC asked the producers of the animated series Harley quinn delete an oral sex scene between Batman Y Catwoman. Fans have launched a petition on Change.org for the batman to be allowed to ‘eat’ Catwoman.

Furthermore, it is not only the fans who are discussing this fact. The actor Val kilmer, who gave life to the bat man in ‘Batman Forever‘, he posted a tweet in reference to whether the Dark Knight does oral sex or not.

It seems that Batman will always do ‘that’

The controversy was revealed because Justin halpern, producer of the animated series Harley quinn, revealed that executives from DC they did not allow the scene because ‘heroes don’t do that ‘. They also argued that they used the character of Batman to sell toys and that it would be difficult to do this if the character was shown in sexual situations.

The petition that bears the name ‘Let the bat eat the cat‘or’Let the bat eat the cat‘ in Spanish. He argues that the request would not only be for BatmanInstead, they do it as a way to remove the negative stigma that one has about sex.

‘American culture and its corporations have long promoted an atmosphere of negativity toward sex. The animated show of Harley quinn, produced by Dc comics It is the most recent of these promoters. If we want real change, we must ask for it. Yes Batman You are not allowed to do so, so who is?‘says the description of the request.

If you are one of those who want to help Batman have a bit of enjoyment you can find the request here. So far the petition has 777 signatures of the 1000 they are asking for, and it was just launched, it seems they will succeed. Perhaps soon the knight of the night can enjoy a night of passion thanks to his fans.

