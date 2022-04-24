Mexico.- As a hero has been described the undersecretary of Prevention and health promotion, Hugo López Gatell who, regardless of the fact that he was enjoying a moment of rest, abandoned his comfort to attend a young man who had a seizure while at the movies.

It was through social networks that the image in which Dr. López-Gatell can be seen helping the young man along with other people went viral.

“In the cinema a young foreigner began to convulse. The one who immediately helped him was @HLGatell. The paramedics arrived immediately. Hugo very well, the truth. The boy seems to be feeling better.” wrote user Gilguillen who posted the photo.

Users applauded López-Gatell’s action

As detailed by the user, when the young man appeared he was accompanied by his mother who does not speak Spanish.

López-Gatell’s action was applauded by hundreds of users who were grateful that the official was in the movie theater at the time the incident occurred, which fortunately only resulted in a scare.