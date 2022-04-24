Mexico.- As a hero has been described the undersecretary of Prevention and health promotion, Hugo López Gatell who, regardless of the fact that he was enjoying a moment of rest, abandoned his comfort to attend a young man who had a seizure while at the movies.
It was through social networks that the image in which Dr. López-Gatell can be seen helping the young man along with other people went viral.
“In the cinema a young foreigner began to convulse. The one who immediately helped him was @HLGatell. The paramedics arrived immediately. Hugo very well, the truth. The boy seems to be feeling better.” wrote user Gilguillen who posted the photo.
As detailed by the user, when the young man appeared he was accompanied by his mother who does not speak Spanish.
López-Gatell’s action was applauded by hundreds of users who were grateful that the official was in the movie theater at the time the incident occurred, which fortunately only resulted in a scare.
