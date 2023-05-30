Last Monday night an element of Rosarito Fire Department he lost his life while he was putting out a house fire in the Independencia neighborhood, presumably the cause of death was a myocardial infarction.

According to the authorities, it was around 8:00 p.m. when they received a report of a fire on Ignacio López Rayón street, in the neighborhood in question.

Upon arriving at the site, rescue elements realized that it was a trailer type housing, where the flames that threatened to reach the surrounding houses quickly expanded, so firefighters began work to put out the fire.

Minutes later, Herculano Galdean Alvardo, 57 years old, shift manager, who was directing the maneuvers, presented health problems.

His companions helped him while the ambulance arrived. Red Cross, and was transferred to General Hospital where time later he was declared lifeless, due to cardiac arrest.