Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Black Accent Edition of its popular motorcycle Hero Splendor Pixel. The price of Black and Accent variant of Hero Splendor Plus is Rs 64,470. Hero Splendor is one of the most popular bikes in the company. Apart from this, this bike is also often on the top of the list of top two wheelers.This edition of Diamond Splendor is available in 3 color variants. It includes Firefly Golden, Beetle Red and Bumble Be Yellow Color options. You can also apply the 3D logo of Hero with an additional price of Rs 1399.

Hero Splendor Price

This bike is coming in 3 variants. The price of its kick start variant has now gone up to Rs 60,500, which was earlier Rs 60,350. At the same time, the price of the self-start variant of this motorcycle has now gone up to Rs 62,800, which was earlier Rs 62,650. While the price of Splendor Plus Self Start i3S variant has now gone up to Rs 64,010, whereas earlier the price of this variant was Rs 63,860.

Engine and power

The Splendor Plus bike has a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a power of 7.8 bhp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.05Nm at 6,000rpm. The bike has tubeless tires. At the same time, there are 130mm rear brakes.