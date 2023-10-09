Hero sandwich, how the sandwich that is immediately associated with Little Italy was born. It is stuffed with meatballs in sauce, chicken parm and many other ingredients

In the USA they are very popular hero sandwich, or super-stuffed sandwiches closely linked to the tradition of Italian emigrants to America. It is not clear what it takes its name from but we know that it was born at the beginning of the twentieth century in New York. Our compatriots who sought their fortune overseas discovered that cold cuts and cheeses cost less than in Europe. This is where the very stuffed, elongated sandwich called “submarine” or “sub” was born. It is believed that it was the favorite lunch for Italian laborers.

Read also: Polignano, Pescaria offers a sandwich for each bag of waste collected

The name “hero sandwich” instead seems to have originated from the delicatessens and delicatessens of what it would become Little Italy, amazed by the heroic appetite of their customers. However, we know that the name appears for the first time in 1936 in a review by culinary critics Clementine Paddleford on New York Herald Tribune. “You have to be a hero to finish one,” she commented, referring to the size of the sandwich.

Read also: Burger King, size matters: customers against sandwiches that are too small

L’hero sandwich they are sold in different variations but mostly they are all characterized by a long and soft ciriola-type bread, known today as “hero roll” or “sub roll”. Inside are placed salami, ham, mortadella, capocollo (called “gabagool” by Americans”) and cheeses such as provolone or mozzarella. For the condiment, lettuce, tomato, onions and peppers in oil are offered. The sandwich is then sprinkled with olive oil and vinegar and seasoned with other herbs and spices.

Read also: Thailand can also be dreamed at the table: discovering the famous Pad Kaphrao

There are also those whohero sandwich puts roast beef, turkey breast, cheddar or American cheese. The most iconic, however, is perhaps the one with meatballs in sauce with a sprinkling of parmesan or grated pecorino or with the famous chicjen parm, or chicken parmesan. There is no shortage of them vegetarian or vegan versions with roasted vegetables, marinated tofu and plant-based cured meats.

Subscribe to the newsletter

