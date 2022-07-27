Thousands of AS Roma fans have flocked to Palazzo Civilita della Italiana to catch a glimpse of Dybala. The attacker came over on a free transfer from Juventus this summer, where he played nine seasons and won five league titles, and brought the Romans into ecstasy.

That could be seen last night at the official presentation in the south of Rome, which was accompanied by a real light show. Dybala stepped forward for a first taste of the football-mad city. The speaker chanted his first name, after which the thousands of fans shouted ‘Dybala!’ shouted.

A hurricane of noise came towards the playmaker who could not believe his eyes and then spoke briefly to the crowd himself in fluent Italian. This was received with loud cheers. The Roma fans honored their new emperor. Dybala reacted after his heroic reception on Instagram: ,,At 9:21 pm I experienced a unique moment. Even in my wildest dreams I never imagined anything like this,” he wrote. “Roma, Roma, Romaaaaa!”

At AS Roma, Dybala will be a teammate of Rick Karsdorp. The Romans open the season on August 14 with an away game at Salernitana.