Hero MotoCorp is preparing to boost its sale in the festival season. The company recently launched the Stealth Edition of the Maestro Edge 125. Now the company has launched the platinum variant of its popular scooter Pleasure Plus 110cc.The company has launched Platinum Plus Platinum variant for Rs 60,950, which is Rs 2000 more expensive than the top model of scooter. The company has made several cosmetic changes in this variant. This new variant of the scooter comes with a matte black finish that looks much more attractive than before. This scooter comes with brown colored inner panels and dual tone seats. Mirrors have also been given chrome treatment which gives this scooter a retro look. This scooter also has a new feature in the form of a low fuel indicator.

No mechanical change in scooter

No mechanical changes have been made to this scooter. Pleasure Plus has a BS6 Compliant 110cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with XSens technology. This engine generates power of 8.04 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm peak torque at 5500 rpm. The engine is equipped with a CVT unit. The company claims that the BS6 Pleasure Plus offers 10% more mileage than the BS4 model.

Available in 7 color options

Hero Pleasure Plus is available in 7 color options. These include Midnight Black, Sporty Red, Pole Star Blue, Pearl Silver White, Matte Vernier Gray, Matte Metallic Red and Matte Green. The Hero’s scooter has a competition in the market from the TVS Scooty Zest 110. However, TVS has not yet updated its scooter to BS6. BS6 Scooty Zest 110 is going to be launched soon.