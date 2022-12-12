The first and only Polish cosmonaut, Hero of the Soviet Union Miroslav Germaszewski has died. This was announced on Monday, December 12, on his Twitter page by his son-in-law, Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki.

“On behalf of the family, I confirm the sad information about the death of General Miroslav Germashevsky, the first cosmonaut, an excellent pilot, a good husband and father, and a beloved grandfather,” Czarnetsky wrote.

It is noted that Germashevsky died at the age of 81 in a hospital in Warsaw.

In one of the interviews TASS Germashevsky admitted that as a child he did not even dream of space, but only wanted to meet astronauts. The first of them was Alexei Leonov.

Germashevsky recalled with great warmth his training in the star city, where he was received very hospitably and surrounded by care, the channel notes. “360”.

His flight into space took place on June 27, 1978. There Germashevsky spent 7 days 22 hours, 2 minutes and 59 seconds. At the Salyut-6 orbital station, he took part in scientific experiments.