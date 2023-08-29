There is a new free game on GOG, to promote i autumn sales of the shop. It’s about Hero of the kingdom 2, a really well done indie RPG, albeit a simple one. The objective of the game is to save our sister, who has been kidnapped by a very aggressive band of pirates. Taken to an unknown land, we will have to face a very long journey to reach it.

The main features of Hero of the Kingdom 2 tell us:

Explore a beautiful country and sail to distant islands.

Help the inhabitants and complete numerous challenging missions.

Learn skills like fishing, hunting, gathering.

Find hundreds of useful hidden objects.

Earn up to 48 trophies.

For redeem it you have to go on GOG main page, look for the banner with the game and click on the button to add it to your account. Of course, to have it you must be connected to the platform with a valid and unlimited account. As always with GOG, we recommend not starting from the game page, because you would be sent back to the main one.