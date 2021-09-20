The Rwandan Justice handed down the verdict on September 20 in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, a Rwandan citizen with Belgian nationality whose story served as the inspiration for the Hollywood movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’. A court in that country sentenced him to 25 years in prison for terrorism, among other charges.

Paul Rusesabagina, the former manager of a hotel in Rwanda that served to hide hundreds of people who escaped being killed during the Rwandan genocide in 1994, was found guilty of terrorism by the Justice of his country.

Rusesabagina, 67, who was played by actor Don Cheadle in Irish director Terry George’s film “Hotel Rwanda,” is a fervent critic of President Paul Kagame, so his family was not surprised by the ruling.

During the session on Monday, September 20, in a court in Kigali, the defendant denied all the charges against him: formation of an illegal armed group, belonging to a terrorist group and financing of a terrorist group.

His 25-year prison sentence is based on the accusation of leading the National Liberation Front (FLN), considered a terrorist group by the Rwandan government and the armed wing of his party, the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD). to which the accused admitted to belong.

Currently, the court is still examining the verdict on other charges such as murder, kidnapping and armed robbery as an act of terrorism. Rusesabagina was charged on September 20 along with 20 other people.

In addition, prosecutors in the case requested life in prison for the man on nine counts, including terrorism, arson, hostage-taking and formation of an armed rebel group that he led from abroad.

From hero to terrorist

During the 1994 Rwandan genocide, in which Hutu extremists killed more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus, Paul Rusesabagina was the manager of a hotel in Kigali. He is credited with having saved more than a thousand people who sheltered in this place, as they escaped death.

In the words of Rusesabagina, the hotel became at that moment “an island of fear in a sea of ​​fire”. The manager used every resource in his power to appease the murderers and save his guests. “I feared for my life every day,” the Rwandan confessed in an interview in 2014.

File: Crowds of Rwandan refugees transporting their belongings to the Benaco camp (Tanzania), in May 1994. © Thielker / Ullstein Bild / Roger-Viollet

In 2004, her story was portrayed on the big screen. The film ‘Hotel Rwanda’, starring actor Don Cheadle, was nominated for an Oscar for the role of Paul Rusesabagina.

Overnight, the Rwandan became a hero, and in 2005 he was presented by US President George W. Bush with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor the United States bestows on civilians.

But, if good weather was on the side of this film production, in real life Rusesabagina did not have such a good time. Going back a few years, following his harsh criticism of the Rwandan government, he had to apply for political asylum in Brussels. In 1996, Rusesabagina settled there and her life changed. He became a taxi driver and acquired Belgian nationality.

In 2009 he moved to the United States with his family, where he obtained permanent residence.

After the success of the film produced by Hollywood, the today convicted of terrorism took advantage of the context to continue denouncing a series of rights violations by the Government of President Paul Kagame, a Tutsi rebel commander who took power after his forces they captured Kigali and stopped the genocide.













The government of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) party, led by Kagame, has been the center of Rusesabagina’s criticism, accusing him of authoritarianism and promoting anti-Hutu sentiments.

In 2018, a video posted on the YouTube channel shows Rusesabagina calling for armed resistance, since in 2017 Kagame had won re-election with 99% of the votes.

Then, in August 2020, the Rwandan took a flight from Chicago to Dubai, where he had to transfer to Burundi. But the second plane was diverted and landed in Kigali, where it was captured by authorities.

According to the Kagame government, it was a legal arrest on the basis of terrorism charges. However, Rusesabagina’s family and his lawyers reported that he was “kidnapped”.

“My father was tortured, kidnapped, denied his basic rights and now he is simply given a guilty verdict, a verdict that comes without any credible evidence. During the entire trial, there was no credible evidence against my father, the other defendants. They took the stand and said they had been forced, coerced and tortured into saying false things against my father. And the witnesses are paid government agents, so this was not a trial and we knew what the verdict would be, “Carine said. Kanimba, the defendant’s youngest daughter in an interview from Brussels.

The woman added that her father suffers from hypertension and has cardiovascular diseases. “He was held in solitary confinement for longer than is legally allowed. He was tortured. So his health is our greatest concern.”

With Reuters, EFE and AP