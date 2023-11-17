Hero of the countryside: the farmer who saved 120 young people who were at the festival attacked by Hamas

On a day marked by terror, when hundreds of young people were killed and kidnapped by Palestinian Hamas terrorists who were invading Israeli territory on October 7, one man stood out for his courage and compassion.

Oz Davidian, a 52-year-old farmer who lives in the village of Maslu, located in a region close to the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, risked his life to rescue 120 young people who were trying to escape the party rave in the region of Re’im, which was the target of Hamas terrorists who mercilessly shot and massacred people.

With his truck, Davidian made around 20 trips between the party location, whose name was Supernova, and the agricultural communities where he left the survivors he managed to rescue to safety. On each journey, the farmer changed his route to try to avoid the terrorists, who controlled the main route through the region and attacked everything and everyone who moved there.

The images from the dashboard camera of Davidian’s truck, released this Wednesday (15), show shocking scenes of destroyed cars, scattered bodies and shots being fired. “Terrorists! Be careful!”, Davidian said to those he had already rescued and were next to him in the car. At one point, the farmer finds two terrorists next to the body of an Israeli soldier and is almost hit by their shots.

“It was a miracle that I survived. Every time I entered the party area, terrorists appeared, shot at me and hid. Once I saw two of them crouched on the ground. I thought they were rescuers. Luckily I looked again and saw that they were loading their weapons. They realized I was Israeli and I accelerated the truck and ran over them both. I wanted to go back and run them over again, but other terrorists opened fire and I ran away from there,” said Davidian this Thursday (16) in an interview on the website of the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF). ), an organization that brings together reserve officers of the Israel Defense Forces.

On his heroic journey, Davidian also said that he rescued an Israeli Army reserve officer, who was at the party and had the locations where other people were hiding on his cell phone. Together, they returned to the party area, guided by the black smoke that covered the region, and saw “hundreds of dead bodies everywhere, on the road and in the fields”, and “many cars – some burned, some with their lights flashing, and corpses with gunshot wounds inside cars”.

According to information from the Israeli newspaper The Times Of IsraelDavidian said the terrorists were also “raping female victims.”

“One was raping, another was shooting, protecting the first, watching him rape. You saw piles of corpses, one on top of the other, as if they had been together and were just shot down and fell on top of each other in the shooting,” he said. he.

He and the officer recorded the name of each person they caught and allowed each person to quickly call their family members to say they were OK. Some of the young people rescued by Davidian appear in the images, hugging and relieved.

Davidian, a father of three, only stopped at midnight for a few moments to check that his family, who were in the safe room of his home, were OK. At that moment, he came to find a friend at the gate of his farm who had two parents in his car who were looking for their children. Davidian then returned to the area of ​​the attacked party to try to look for them and drove around until 7 a.m. the next day, but found no further signs of life there.

“When you see hundreds of young people, dead and injured and fleeing into the fields and terrorists shooting in all directions, you put everything aside, fear, family, and you will get them out of there”, declared the farmer in interview given to the Israeli broadcaster Channel 13.

In an interview with the Israeli broadcaster, Davidian daughter Oriah proudly described her father’s action as an act of heroism.