Hero of Russia Saifullin: Russian military is learning to defuse NATO mines

The Russian military is studying NATO engineering vehicles and mines and learning how to defuse them. This was told by the deputy head of the Tyumen Higher Military Engineering Command School, Hero of Russia, Colonel Rustam Saifullin. His words lead RIA News.

The colonel clarified that in addition to ammunition, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, NATO is supplying Ukraine with many mines, both anti-personnel “NATO”-made and anti-tank. The military personnel of the RF Armed Forces already have samples of these mines. “Here we are also conducting practical training on the detection, neutralization and destruction of these enemy engineering ammunition,” the colonel said.

According to Saifullin, in addition to mines, Russian military engineers also had at their disposal engineering armored vehicles manufactured by NATO countries. “Somewhere we looked, adopted something useful for ourselves, somewhere we looked, but we are trying to go a few steps forward,” the colonel emphasized.