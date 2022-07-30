Hero of Russia Klupov spoke about the directions of Kyiv’s counteroffensive

For several weeks, the topic of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the south has been actively discussed, but experts cannot agree on specific areas. More about Kyiv’s offensive plans told MK.RU ex-assistant to the head of intelligence of the 131st separate motorized rifle brigade of the North Caucasian military district, former company commander of the Maykop brigade, Hero of Russia Rustem Klupov.

The publication notes that the Ukrainian authorities often talk about an attack on Kherson. Among other things, information was allegedly leaked from the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that it is planned to remove artillery units from the eastern direction, which should be transferred to the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions to support the counteroffensive.

“They can say anything in Kyiv, but there is no real evidence that troops and artillery are being concentrated in this direction. There is only one indirect evidence: most of the American HIMARS jet systems are located there, ”Klupov explained. He clarified that part of the MLRS is located near Izyum, and most of it is concentrated in the Kherson direction.

The Hero of Russia noted that, theoretically, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have enough personnel to reach Kherson, but first they need to gain air supremacy, which they are not able to do. At the same time, Klupov admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could gain air superiority for a short time, but only with the help of NATO aircraft.

The Hero of Russia, referring to Russian intelligence data, indicated that the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are concentrated in the Bryansk, Kharkov, Donetsk directions and in the Nikolaev-Kherson direction.

Earlier, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council from the Republic of Crimea, called the announcement of a counteroffensive by Kyiv a psychological attack. According to the senator, Kyiv’s statements will lead to a worthless result, and the psychological attack itself is inept.