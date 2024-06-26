A court in the LPR gave 11 years in prison to Hero of Russia Magasumov in the case of the murder of a girl

The Military Court of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) announced a verdict against the deputy commander of the 74th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, Hero of Russia Irek Magasumov, in a criminal case for shooting a girl, which turned out to be fatal. This is reported by “Kommersant“with reference to his lawyer Konstantin Elfimov.

Magasumov was found guilty under Articles 105 (“Murder”) and 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and was sentenced to 11 years in a maximum security colony. According to the lawyer, his client was also deprived of the title of Hero of Russia, but retained the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Irek himself did not admit his guilt. His defense also insisted on an acquittal.

It all happened on August 11, 2023, in Lugansk. According to one version, Magasumov and two captains celebrated receiving the title of Hero of Russia in a local bar. Later, they were joined by girls who asked the military to shoot a pistol. As a result, one of them was hit by a bullet.

However, according to the final version of the investigation, the Hero of Russia started shooting and then left the crime scene. To escape, he took a car from other military personnel, which can be regarded as hooliganism.