Admiral Moiseev appointed new acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy instead of Evmenov

Hero of Russia Admiral Alexander Moiseev has been appointed acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy. This was reported by the Fontanka publication, citing its own sources.

It is noted that he replaced Admiral Nikolai Evmenov in the post. The publication says that the Admiralty has a clear opinion about the resignation of the previous commander in chief.

The publication reported that information about Moiseev’s appointment has already been communicated to the personnel of the Main Command of the Navy.

The Ministry of Defense and the Northern Fleet have not given official comments on the change of commander-in-chief. On the Ministry of Defense website, Nikolai Evmenov is still listed in this position.

Information about the appointment was confirmed by the former commander of the Black Sea Fleet

Former commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, retired admiral Vladimir Komoyedov in a conversation with URA.RU confirmed appointment of Moiseev.

Yes, this is reliable information. I am aware of this. I think they will announce this later Vladimir Komoyedov retired admiral

The ex-commander of the Black Sea Fleet added that information about Moiseev’s appointment was confirmed to him by twenty sources. However, he did not specify the reasons for such a personnel decision.

What is Admiral Moiseev famous for?

How notes URA.RU, Admiral Moiseev is one of the most respected and experienced commanders in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

He was born on April 16, 1962 in the Kaliningrad region. During his military career, the officer served on nuclear submarines of the Dolphin project and commanded the K-117 submarine.

In 1994, Moiseev was awarded the Order of Courage for his trip to the North Pole. He served on the nuclear submarine cruiser K-18 Karelia as senior assistant commander.

In July 1998, the missile submarine cruiser K-407 Novomoskovsk, under the command of the future admiral, launched the German space microsatellites Tubsat-N and Tubsat-N1 into orbit for the first time from the Shtil launch vehicle from an underwater position.

In 2008, the officer received the second Order of Courage for leading the transition of the K-44 Ryazan nuclear submarine from the Northern to the Pacific Fleet. The hike took place under the ice of the Arctic.

In 2011, Moiseev was awarded the title of Hero of Russia for courage and heroism shown in the performance of military duty. In April 2012, by Russian Presidential Decree No. 423, the officer was appointed commander of the submarine forces of the Northern Fleet.

On November 22, 2017, Moiseev was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in June 2018 he received the post of Commander of the Black Sea Fleet, and from May 3, 2019 he became Commander of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy. In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of admiral.