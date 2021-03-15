The cassation board of the Supreme Court of Abkhazia left in custody the Hero of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the former commander of the international brigade “Pyatnashka” Akhra Avidzba, who was detained earlier on charges of illegal possession of weapons. It is reported by RIA News…

Akhra Avidzba and his security officers were detained on the evening of March 4 by the State Security Service (SGB) of Abkhazia. Later it became known that he was accused of illegal possession of weapons; this article provides for a punishment of imprisonment for a term of two to six years.

After Aslan Bzhania’s victory in the presidential election, Avidzba became his assistant for international relations. He was dismissed from office after demolishing a fence on the border with Russia in his jeep after border guards spent five hours checking his documents. He himself said that he left the post because of disappointment in the course of the current leadership of Abkhazia.

From 2014 to 2016, Avidzba commanded several units of the People’s Militia of the DPR. He took an active part in the battles for Ilovaisk and Debaltsevo, for which he was awarded the title of Hero of the self-proclaimed republic.