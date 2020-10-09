Keeping in mind the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Stealth Edition of its popular scooter Maestro Edge 125. Its ex-show room price in Delhi is Rs 72,950. This scooter has now come with a new paint option. Let us tell you that the company has only made cosmetic changes in it. The rest has not made any other changes.

The engine

Talking about the engine, the new Maestro Edge 125 has a 125cc engine with fuel injected. This engine generates power of 9.2hp and torque of 10.2Nm. This engine is equipped with XSens Technology.

Features

The new Maestro Edge 125 also features the company’s Start-Stop Technology (i3S), which increases mileage. Apart from this, this scooter has a USB port under its seat to charge the smartphone. This scooter has a 12-inch wheel at the front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear. Apart from this, for better ride, telescopic fork is available in the front and monoshock suspension in the rear.

Honda will compete with Activa 125

The new Maestro Edge 125 will compete directly with the Honda Activa 125. Talking about the engine, it has a 124 cc BS6 engine which is equipped with fuel-injection technology. This engine generates 8 bhp power and 10.3 Nm torque. It gets Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology.

The company has now included features such as a one-touch function with the new ACG start system in this scooter. Honda Activa 125 features LED headlamps, LED position lights, semi-digital instrument console and metal body. The price of this scooter starts from 69 thousand rupees.

