Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, had a much better December. There has been a tremendous increase in sales of the company this month. While vehicle sales were affected due to the Corona epidemic for a long time, the company has seen a 5 percent increase in sales in the last December.

According to the information received by the company, Hero MotoCorp has sold a total of 4.47 lakh vehicles in the last December in terms of vehicle sales. Which is 5 percent higher than the December month of last year. In December last year, the company sold 4.25 units of vehicles.

The company has sold a total of 4.15 lakh motorcycles and 32,000 units of scooters during this month. Talking about December of last year, the company sold 4.03 lakh bikes and 22,000 scooters last year. In the domestic market, the company has sold 4.25 vehicles, while last year the company sold 4.12 lakh units in the domestic market.

Great performance in export market: The company has seen a 72 percent increase in export sales in the last December. Last December, the company exported a total of 22,302 units of vehicles. The company sold 12,836 units in December last year. The company is going to introduce some new models in the market this year.