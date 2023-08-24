













The author of My Hero Academia He has several works and in fact some are considered as the bases of his most extensive and popular serialization, which stars Deku. So they have an even deeper guarantee seal.

Kōhei Horikoshi: Manga from the Creator of My Hero Academia

Tenko 2007, one-shot

Tenko is a one-shot that is considered the prototype of our villain Shigaraki. It tells the story of a war vandal who has an inexplicable and chaotic power.

Tenko He is a boy who lives in the Japanese feudal era, he is the son of an important family but he has a very peculiar power, anything he touches with both hands will disappear. Yes, just like the classic tale of Midas, a king who is capable of turning everything he touches into gold.

However, people fear him, on a fatal occasion he will be sentenced to death and in an attempt to save him, his mother will pay the consequences for his protection. From that moment on, little Tenko will hate weapons and will see them as an object that is only capable of destroying things.

Source: Shōnen Jump

He will roam the world and become a legend, he will be known as the battle vandal. The little one will go through the fields where fights are fought and touch the swords, and even some people, which is why he will be persecuted.

One day he will come to a small village and meet Hana, a peasant who wants to become a warrior. She will help Tenko and she will know his power.

Hana has a very difficult position, because she is a woman who in the middle of the feudal era wants to be a warrior to protect people, even though she is still unable to hold a weapon, despite having tried for years.

Source: Studio Bones

Tenko and Hana will discover the value of weapons after facing an extreme situation.

My Hero 2008, one-shot

If Tenko is considered the base of Shigaraki, Jack Midoriya is the prototype of Deku.

In Jack’s world, there are monsters and a society that tries to deal with them. Jack works at a store that sells hero gear, and though he longs to be one, he only helps people who live their dreams..

Jack, much like Deku’s My Hero Academia he lacks the powers to heroically face the world. This installment is a bit grittier than our beloved academy because Jack is a frustrated 30-year-old man who admires the superhero Positive.

Source: Shōnen Jump

However, towards the end of the one shot, Jack realizes that he can be a hero in a different way.

Kōhei Horikoshi has openly commented that he considers this title his masterpiece.

Shinka Rhapsody 2008, one-shot

Now, a previous step to the world conceptualized and organized as harmoniously as it currently is My Hero Academia could find firm roots in Shinka Rhapsody.

In this world the notion of quirks begins to be introduced. Masashi is a protagonist who will have to face, along with other companions, a serial killer who massacred his city.

Oumagadoki Zoo 2010 – five volumes

Aoi Hana is a very clumsy young woman, she feels bad for constantly failing and is uncomfortable with the opinion that others have of her and her abilities. In an attempt to improve herself, the girl decides to take a job during her summer vacation.

Source: Shōnen Jump

Hana adores animals, which is why she’s going to a zoo, however, she doesn’t expect that at 4:44 the animal universe will start to take on a different vibe (yes, Jumanji style).

In fact, the zoo director is a kind of rabbit that is really scary, his character is difficultHowever, as the story progresses, we will realize that he is a character who values ​​all his friends (the zoo animals) very much and who tries to change.

The director of the zoo has a particular condition, he was a young man who went through life making trouble, but after a mistake in the forest, another rabbit cursed him and now he has the new form we know (yes, something like The Princess and Toad).

Source: Studio Bones

Hana and the director hope to make the zoo the best in the world together. However, they will have various difficulties with other animals that are capable of speaking or transforming, they will deal with a circus and with people who want to steal the director’s friends.

The ending invites us to trust that change is possible with the right intention, company, and motives. Hana and the principal are just beginning their adventures.

Barrage: Sensei no Bulge 2012

Astro, the homeless, is a young man who tries to support his family, all by himself. The children she cares for are little orphans she has met by chance, but they are all they have to each other and they try to be happy despite the shortcomings.

The world Astro lives in has been invaded by aliens, so it is very difficult to survive. At the beginning of the story, Astro will lose his job but has no idea what is coming, an encounter that will change his life.

Source: Shōnen Jump

The young prince, who has a face exactly like his, will find him, inherit his crown (because he wants to be free) and give him a weapon that will make him one of the most feared warriors, and of course, Astro will be worthy of his crown, although that will be discovered later.

From this moment, Astro will make sure that his family survives, however he will have to make an effort to be a worthy prince. Secrets will slowly be revealed that will allow us to better understand the story of our protagonist.

My Hero Academia 2014- (…)

My Hero Academia It is the most popular work of Kōhei Hirokoshi, follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man who lacks powers in a world of superheroes with impressive powers.

Deku greatly admires one of the most important heroes of his world, All Might, who will trust him and make him the successor to his impressive quirk, however, it seems that receiving this gift will only be the beginning of Izuku’s journey.

Source: Studio Bones

My Hero Academia: Vigilante Illegals 2019, 15 volumes

Sort of a prequel to My Hero Academia, much darker.

We recommend you: My Hero Academia: new film will reveal a society of fallen heroes

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

all seasons of My Hero Academia are available on Crunchyroll, however only some of the movies in the animated series are available on Prime Video.

