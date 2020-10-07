Hero MotoCorp has introduced its popular scooter Maestro Edge 125 with a new paint option. This edition has been introduced by the company under the name Maestro Edge 125 Stealth. The company has introduced this scooter in a new avatar keeping in mind the upcoming festival season.The Hero’s scooter costs Rs 72,950. This is the ex-showroom price of this scooter. Only the cosmetic changes have been done on this scooter. There has been no change in the scooter mechanism.

Engine and power

This scooter of Hero has a 125cc engine. The fuel injected variant of the Maestro Edge 125 is the country’s first fuel injected scooter. In this variant, this engine generates power of 9.2hp at 7,000rpm and 10.2Nm peak torque at 5,000rpm. At the same time, in the carburetor variant, this engine generates power of 8.83hp at 6,750rpm and 10.2Nm torque at 5,000rpm.

Talking about other features, Hero’s Start-Stop Technology (Hero i3S) has been given in it, which will give you better mileage. Apart from this, the scooter has a USB port under the seat. It has telescopic fork in the front and monoshock suspension in the rear. The front wheel of the scooter is 12 inches and the rear wheel is 10 inches. Prior to the Stealth Edition, it is available in 4 matte finish color options – Blue, Brown, Gray and Red.