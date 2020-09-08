Hero MotoCorp has recently released the BS6 engine Maestro Edge 110 scooter. The company will soon announce the price of this scooter. This scooter from Hero MotoCorp will come in 6 color options. All the color options of the Maestro Edge 110 scooter are available in flashy and bold graphics. The company is targeting young buyers with this. If you talk about the midnight blue color option of the scooter, then blue has been given in the front and gray color with color matching graphics in the rear.The scooter with seal silver color option comes with Yellow and Blue decals. Hero is offering its Maestro Edge 110 scooter in Candy Blazing Red and Pearl Fadeless White colors, these scooters will come in Bash and Blue graphics respectively. Apart from this, this scooter of Hero will come in Panther Black paint job with Red Graphics or Techno Blue color with Silver Graphics. The Hero Maestro Edge 110 scooter will have 110.9cc, single cylinder motor with fuel injection system.

Scooter can come in next few weeks

Scooter price may be close to 60 thousand

The motor of the scooter will generate power of 8bhp at 7,500rpm and peak torque of 8.75Nm at 5,500rpm. Apart from a more efficient motor, the hardware of the Maestro Edge 110 scooter will be similar to the previous model. This scooter can be launched in the coming weeks. The ex-showroom price of this scooter can be close to Rs 60,000. Hero’s scooter will have an Indicator Mounted Front Apron, Always on Halogen Headlight, Flat Type Seat and Alloy Wheels. The scooter has a digital analog instrument panel, USB charging port, external fuel filler cap, site stand indicator and service reminder facility. Apart from this, the scooter has a 5 liter fuel tank.

