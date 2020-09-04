Hero Scooter

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch its BS6 compliant engine with Hero Maestro Edge 110 in India. The company has also listed this scooter on its official website. Many features of this scooter have been revealed in the listing before the launch. The company has also started registration for test riding for this scooter.The company will launch this scooter in the Indian market with 6 color options. Apart from this, the 110cc single cylinder engine will be provided with new graphics in the scooter. This scooter will be launched with a sporty look.

Design

As previously told to you, this Hero scooter is going to come with a sporty look. The scooter will get indicator mounted front apron, Always on halogen headlight, flat type seat and alloy wheels. The scooter has a digital analog instrument panel, USB charging port, external fuel filler cap, site stand indicator and service reminder facility. Apart from this, a 5 liter fuel tank has been given in the scooter. The scooter weighs 112 kg.

Power and performance

This scooter has a single 110cc single cylinder, air-cooled, fuel injected engine that generates maximum power of 8hp and torque of 7,500rpm and 8.75Nm. This scooter comes with Xsence technology, which offers better acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Hero Scooter



How much can the price be

The company will announce the price of this scooter at the time of launching, but it is believed that its price may be Rs 5,000 to Rs 7000 more than the current model. The current BS4 model costs Rs 49,900.