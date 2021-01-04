With the start of the new year, the prices of existing vehicles in the market have started increasing. Now the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has updated the price of its vehicles. According to the information received, the company has increased the price of its Xtreme Series bikes.

The company has currently increased the price of its two sports bikes. This includes the Xtreme 160R and the Xtreme 200S. The 160R is currently available in two variants in the market. The price of its single disc brake variant has now gone up to Rs 1,03,900 from Rs 1,02,000 previously. At the same time, its double disc brake variant is priced at Rs 1,06,950, which was earlier Rs 1,05,050.

Apart from this, the price of the Xtreme 200S model has now gone up to Rs 1,17,214, which was earlier Rs 1,15,714. Apart from increasing the price of these bikes, no changes have been made in them. Both the bikes are same as before. In the Xtreme 160R, the company uses a 163cc capacity air-cooled engine that generates 15bhp power and 14Nm torque.

At the same time, in Xtreme 200S, the company has used a 199.6cc capacity single cylinder oil cooled engine that generates 17.8bhp power and 16.4Nm torque. Both these bikes have also been listed under the Exchange Loyalty Bonus Program on the company’s official website. You also get benefits of up to Rs 4,000 on the purchase of this bike.