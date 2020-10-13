Keeping in mind the festival season in India, Hero MotoCorp has introduced its popular motorcycle Hero Glamor in a new avatar. Hero Glamor Blaze has been launched with a price tag of ₹ 72,200 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has launched this bike with a new color option and a new feature. Apart from these, no change has been made in the bike.The company has introduced a new avatar of glamor with a new matte gray color option. At the same time, a new feature was also given in this bike which will be quite useful for the people. The new Glamor Blaze has a USB charger in the handlebar. Apart from this, no other changes have been made to the bike.

Engine and power

The company introduced the BS6 version of this bike in February 2020. The 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine has been given, which gives 19% more power than the old model. The older models of Glamor get 11.5 bhp power and 11 Nm peak torque. The Glamor engine is now equipped with a 5-speed gearbox, whereas earlier 4-speed units were available.

Design and styling

The bike gets new 5-spoke alloy wheels, digital-analog instrument cluster with realtime mileage and i3 technology. Hero claims that the new Glamor has increased by 14% in the front suspension travel and 10% in the rear suspension travel. The ground clearance of the bike is now 180 mm, which was 150 mm earlier.