the intervention of the stranger
The Tulsa, Oklahoma police have released a video in which a stranger helps catch a fleeing suspect. The man pinned the suspect by pushing him to the ground allowing officers to arrest him. The suspect after providing a false name was identified as Miguel Hernandez. The man was charged with resisting arrest and drug possession, but also had arrest warrants for other serious crimes.
