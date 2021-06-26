When he learned of poor Cookie missing on the road, the driver immediately thought of doing something to help him

Street life is always full of pitfalls and dangers. The poor know something about it Cookie, a little dog who, after escaping from his home, found himself wandering alone on the busy streets of Thailand. Fortunately, among the many motorists who were racing alongside him, a bus driver decided to stop his vehicle and help him.

It is not the first time that we tell you the story of public transport drivers doing unscheduled stops to save the lives of poor animals. The story of the tram driver who had stopped his public transport, in order to help a poor woman turtle crossing the tracks, he had already won the hearts of many. Today, history repeated itself but it was a sweet little dog who was saved.

The story took place in Thailand in the middle of summer. The temperatures that day they reached gods unbearable peaks and that puppy had found himself alone, under the sun, wandering in the middle of one busy street.

While he was taking his regular shift, a bus driver got a call from the transport company offices. The employees informed him of pay attention, as there was a dog in the middle of the road on a certain stretch of road

They told me there was a dog that could be a danger to the means. But the first thing I thought was that, rather, it was the means that were a danger to the animal.

Saving Cookies

Arriving at the indicated road point, the driver noticed all of them the cars slowing down and he realized it was because of the puppy. He turned to his parents passengers and asked them to stop and help him. Everyone has agreed to the nice idea of ​​the driver.

As soon as he opened the doors, the puppy is jumped on, confused, and went to hide under a seat in the back of the bus.

At the end of the ride, the driver returned to the bus shed and ha refreshed the lost puppy. After some rest and some research, the staff of the transport company managed to contact the owner of Cookies. Man was desperate for he could not find his little dog anywhere. And knowing that he was fine was a real one for him breath of fresh air.

After due thanks to the hero driver, Cookie and her dad are finally returned home.