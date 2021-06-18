One evening in early June Dorn and his wife Patricia were having coffee in the kitchen at their home in Virginia when they realized something was wrong. Their dog was super agitated, he kept running from window to window, drawing their attention. Not understanding what he wanted to point out, the couple opened the front door and Harley took the opportunity to run out, headed like lightning towards the lake.

His fawn friend was in danger. Harley knows that baby deer well: she has already met him before, together with her mother, in the woods. But it is not known how he was alone that morning and ended up in the water. Sensing the danger from afar, Harley went out of her way to intervene, reaching him in the middle of the lake and helping to get back to shore.

The dog didn’t hesitate to dive in to help his friend in need. And even once she was safe, she didn’t stop licking him and standing next to him. She continued to take care of him until the mother deer caught a glimpse of herself in the trees and the fawn ran towards her.

A moving scene, which the owner of the heroic dog, a retired Marines pilot, immortalized and posted on social media: “We don’t know how the fawn got there, but as soon as Harley saw it, Harley went into action.” «We were amazed – he says – even though we have always known that he has such a good heart … It has always been like this with children and animals. He loves them all. ”

