Mallorca (Reuters)

Barcelona came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with its host Mallorca and maintain its unbeaten record in the Spanish Premier League. Barcelona raised its score to 17 points, and Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said: “The problem was defensive mistakes. These are mistakes that should not happen. Especially in such close matches. I think we controlled the game after the draw and we missed the opportunity to take the lead several times. We did not win because of our mistakes.”

The home side’s early pressure paid off when Vedat Muriqi took advantage of a mistake by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to score in the eighth minute, and Rafinha equalized for Barcelona with a powerful shot four minutes before the break.

But Mallorca regained the advantage with Abdon Prats’ goal in stoppage time of the first half.

The home side retreated after the break, and Barcelona was saved by substitute Fermin Lopez, who equalized after a pass from Rafinha in the 75th minute.