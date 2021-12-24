Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The jockey Walter Hernandez, riding HC Anbar for Al Ain Stables, won the 101.5 km Private Stables Race, as part of the second day of His Highness the Head of State Endurance Cup, which was held today in Boudheib Endurance Village, with the participation of 158 horsemen and women.

The race champion traveled the total distance in 3:56:38 hours, at an average speed of 24.19 km/h. The jockey Anan Aref Al Kathiri on the “Silbretta” (single participation) came in 4:04:05 hours, while Ahmed Saleh Al Shehhi came in third “Chevrolet” ride to Al Kamda Stables, with a time of 4:09:45 hours.

The activities conclude today with the main race, which bears the name of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for a distance of 120 km, and the total value of its prizes is 500,000 dirhams, and the first place holder “according to Boudheeb Protocol” will receive 70,000 dirhams.

The second receives 50 thousand dirhams, the third 40 thousand dirhams, the fourth 25 thousand dirhams, and the fifth 20,000 dirhams, while those in positions from the sixth to the eighth receive 20 thousand dirhams, and from the ninth to the twentieth place the amount of 15 thousand dirhams.

The race was divided into 4 stages. The distance of the first stage is 38.70 km in yellow, followed by a rest period of 40 minutes. Then the second stage begins in blue, with a distance of 30.80 km, followed by a rest period of 40 minutes. After that, the third stage begins in red, with a distance of 31.90 km. This stage is a rest period of 40 minutes, after which the fourth and final stage, which was demarcated in green, and its distance of 20.07 km, will start.