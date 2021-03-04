There is already a designated referee for the decisive Madrid derby on Sunday (16:15, Movistar + LaLiga): the Canarian referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez will be the main while Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez, Castilian-Leonese, will be in the VAR room. Both will be in charge of refereeing a match that will be key in the fight for the league title.

Hernández Hernández has been in the First Division for nine seasons. He made his debut in the highest category on August 20, 2012. In 2014 he became an international referee and in 2016 he refereed a Barcelona–Real Madrid with victory for the whites (1-2).

This season he has directed two Real Madrid games. The first, on November 11 against the Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica. He finished 1-1, showed three yellow cards and signaled a penalty of Courtois on Chukwueze. The next was Madrid’s victory against him Alaves (1-4) in Mendizorroza on January 23. That day I showed eight yellows. For his part, Athletic this course has only one precedent. It was a scoreless draw in the Metropolitan against Villarreal on October 3.