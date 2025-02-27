García Vegetable will attend from the VAR to the Canarian collegiate, with which the Betics have lost twelve of the 26 matches in which they have agreed in LaLiga



02/27/2025



Updated at 12: 08h.





The Canarian collegiate Alejandro Hernández Hernández will be in charge of arbitrating the Real Betis – Real Madrid corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga EA Sports that will be played this Saturday from 18.30 at the Benito Villamarín stadium. The referee of Lanzarote will be assisted from the VAR by the Catalan García Verdura.

With Betis Hernández Hernández has agreed in 26 meetings in the First Division and has a balance of twelve Betic defeats, seven wins and seven draws. The last precedent is 1-3 against Alavés of this same season, in which he also arbitrated 1-0 with Espanyol, all in Villamarín.

It should be remembered that this designation comes after the discrepancy of the CTA with the discipline committee for having retired the direct red to Antony that he showed Alberola Rojas In the Getafe – Betis of the last day.

Hernández Hernández is one of the most veteran arbitrators and in their previous meetings with the Verdiblancos has had passages of all kinds such as the controversy generated in 2011 in 2011 Ponferrada canceling a goal when pitar off in a band serve as in the 2022 Copa del Rey when he forgave the expulsion of Guillamón and ignored a penalty about Fekir.









The Canary has already been three league clashes between both sets and all resolved with white triumphs. It was at 0-1 of season 21-22, also in 1-2 of 2018-19 and in 5-0 of 2015-16.

With the real MadridHernández Hernández has intervened 33 times in First, of which 19 were white triumphs, eight losses and six draws. In this course, Madrid has full victories with him: 1-2 in Vigo and 2-0 against Getafe.