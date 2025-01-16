



He Betis will seek to return to the path of victory on Saturday when it receives the Deportivo Alavés at the Benito Villamarín (6:30 p.m.). The team led by Manuel Pellegrini has barely managed to win one of its last eight games in LaLiga and knows that it is providential to take the three points at stake to remain immersed in the fight to reach the European places. The RFEF announced this Thursday that the canary Hernandez Hernandez has been the referee designated to dispense justice in this match.

The main referee of the match will be assisted from the VOR room by Villanueva Churches. Betis’ balance with Hernández Hernández is ten wins, eight draws and twelve losses. Deportivo Alavés has also lost more than won with this referee as it has five wins, three draws and eight defeats.

Until 30 times Betis has crossed paths with Hernández Hernández and, in the face of so many confrontations, there have been numerous controversial decisions. To give some examples, the expulsion of Willian José during Alavés-Betis last season, the red card forgiven to Banega in the derby for an ugly tackle on Joaquín, the red card shown to Luiz Felipe during a Betis-Athletic game or the one not shown to Guillamón in addition to the non-sanctioned penalty on Fekir in the final of the Copa del Rey in La Cartuja. He is also remembered for not validating Luis Suárez’s goal in a Betis-Barça match in which Mandi clearly took the ball from inside the green and white goal.