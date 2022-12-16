“It’s a great honor to be associated with big clubs. I have a lot of respect for Fiorentina, they’re a great team. I have an excellent relationship with Commisso and the club.” Sofyan Amrabat’s last words to Marca make it clear that the big boss of semifinalist Morocco is not counting the days to say goodbye. However, the World Cup projected him into another dimension. He wasn’t strong, he was dominant. He wasn’t one of the best, he was probably the best midfielder in the World Cup. The market thinks accordingly. Fiorentina have an option to extend his contract until 2025 and sporting director Pradè recently said: “We are delighted with Sofy and we are holding on to him.” The fans ask for nothing else: Amrabat is the only player to have a personalized chant because he always fights and never gives up. A month ago he was worth 15-20 million, now he’s struggling under 30-35. Watch out for the Premier League, above all: Liverpool are attentive, Conte already wanted him months ago at Tottenham.