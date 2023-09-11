The full-back, struggling with a calf problem, did not train either on Saturday or yesterday. His use from the start in the luxury test against Germany has been ruled out

Alessandro Grandesso – paris

Zero risks, in view of the derby. And also in view of Germany, for Didier Deschamps. In fact, the France coach does not intend to sacrifice Theo Hernandez, injured by a blow to the calf suffered during Thursday’s match against Ireland. Thus the full-back should not play, at least not as a starter, in tomorrow’s friendly match.

prestige — The Frenchman did not train either on Saturday or yesterday. Nothing to worry about, according to the rumors filtering out of Les Bleus’ retreat. Also for this reason, for now, Hernandez has remained at Clairefontaine, unlike Giroud. The Rossoneri may not have participated in the team sessions, but he still trained separately with a physiotherapist. And yesterday he ran. In short, there is no real alarm, but Deschamps will not risk it unnecessarily for a match with no real value, beyond prestige. In fact, the match against Germany remains one of the most heartfelt matches in France. See also F1 | Paul Ricard, Free Practice 2: there are two Ferraris that make a void

substitutes — In Theo’s place there are no real alternatives. However, Rabiot could possibly act as a substitute: “But Camavinga is stronger than me in that role”, jokes the Juventus player this morning speaking to L’Equipe. In the meantime, Hernandez is being preserved, also because the Les Bleus coaching staff is perfectly aware of the derby on the horizon in Serie A which will potentially pit the three Rossoneri against the two Nerazzurri from France. And among the latter Pavard who, after coming on in the final minutes against Ireland, could start as a starter tomorrow in Dortmund.