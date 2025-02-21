Pablo Hernández de Cos, former governor of Bank of Spain And next director of the International Payment Bank, has received the distinction of Doctor Honoris Causa from the Nebrija University in a ceremony held at the Polytechnic and Social Sciences Campus in Madrid-Princesa. The Faculty of Economics and Business recognized its long professional career and its “valuable” contribution to the economic and financial sector.

In his thanks speech, Hernández de Cos precisely analyzed the world landscape, where Europe “is staying behind in terms of economic dynamism with respect to the rest of the world’s great economies” And where Spain “has already been maintaining a path of sustained convergence in per capita income with the rest of our European partners.” The geopolitical fragmentation and uncertainty environment, population aging, accelerated technological development and the fight against climate change, among other factors, introduce, according to the Madrid economist, new challenges “to which Europe and Spain must respond with ambition.”

Before the academic community of Nebrija, he demonstrated with data that Europe has been losing weight in the world economy, given its lower relative growth compared to other powers. Between 2002 and 2023, the EU grew 1.5 % on an annual average compared to 2.2 % of the United States and 8.3 % of China. And, in per capita terms, the available income of European families has grown almost half that in the United States since 2000.

«Behind this lower growth is, above all, The low growth of productivitywhich has caused a fall in European competitiveness. And the fundamental cause of the reduced European productivity is in the investment deficit, despite the fact that the savings rate of European families is high, compared to the United States, and maintain a current account surplus, ”he explained.









Related to all this, in addition to reaching “Great” political agreementsthe “most appropriate” strategies to face these challenges are summarized in “an additional and definitive impulse to the European integration project, combined with deep structural reforms nationwide, and the maintenance of a macroeconomic stability environment: price stability and price stability: price stability and Budget stability ».

Without neglecting issues such as independence, transparency and accountability of the Bank of Spain and institutions “to increase citizens’ trust in them,” deepened the need to work for a “more prosperous and united ». He confessed that this task has dedicated his work in the Bank of Spain, in the ECB and as a member of different working groups and EU network committees.