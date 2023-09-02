Vanessa Terkes and Hernan Sifuentesthe mayor of the district of San Martin de Porres, They were seen together at a reggaeton concert in which both were very close and even kissed. Also, according to the images released by ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘, the couple would have a fairly trusting relationship, since the burgomaster also entered the actress’s house on more than one occasion.

It is known that Hernán Sifuentes Barca has not only held the position of current mayor of San Martín de Porres, but was also previously a district councilor. He knows the age of the burgomaster romantically linked to Vanessa Terkes and what he studied.

How old is Hernán Sifuentes, mayor of San Martín de Porres supported by Vanessa Terkes?

According to the resume Hernán Tomas Sifuentes Barca presented before the National Election Jury (JNE), the ex-militant of the Popular Christian Party he was born on March 4, 1981. Therefore, the current age of the mayor of the Lima district of San Martín de Porres is 42 years.

Vanessa Terkes actively participates in the municipality of San Martín de Porres where Herán Sifuentes is mayor. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture / The Republic

For his part, Vanessa Terkes, with whom he was protected, is older than Hernán Sifuentes by 3 years, Well, she was born on March 3, 1978 and is 45 years old.

Likewise, although today he is the representative of San Martín de Porres, the politician was born in Jesús María. Sifuentes Barca reached the municipal mayor’s office after more than one attempt in the electoral elections.

What did Hernán Sifuentes, mayor of San Martín de Porres, study with Vanessa Terkes?

Hernán Sifuentes has studies in the professional career of Political Science by the Federico Villarreal National University (UNFV). According to what was said for the JNE, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2017.

Also, Hernán Sifuentes Barca has postgraduate studies at the School of Business Administration for Graduates (ESAN), since he studied Municipal Management.

Hernán Sifuentes studied Political Science at the Federico Villarreal National University. Photo: The Last

What profession does Vanessa Terkes have?

Terkes is a professional actress. She has worked in different plays and television series such as ‘Torbellino’ and ‘Simplemente María’.

Who is the daughter of Vanessa Terkes?

The daughter of the popular TV actress is called Sujetka Val Terkes. She is currently 27 years old and is living in the United States with his wife.