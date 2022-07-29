Atlético Nacional completed seven rounds without winning in official tournaments and star number 17, with what happened in recent games, seems like a very, very distant memory. The team led by Hernán Darío Herrera lost 3-0 to Junior and relived the nightmares of the match against the same rival in the League match, less than a month ago.

At the end of the match, the coach Hernán Darío Herrera left his feelings after this win that left him in a bad position in the Colombia Cup.

“You have to congratulate Junior for that good first half, the second, Nacional I think he leveled it. Then comes a play of the second goal that it is better that you discuss it, we simply have to say that it is lost, that this score is high for us, but we have the series back in Medellin and we will see what happens”, said Herrera.

Herrera spoke about Nacional’s problems in the aerial game

On the goals that Nacional received from above. Herrera indicated: “Nacional does not suffer from aerial play, we only neglected ourselves in the play of the third goal, which was a corner kick, we loosened our mark. But I think the team is doing well.”

Herrera hinted that Diego Ruiz’s arbitration influenced the result. “The team fought, the second half was very good, you have to value that. Other things we can’t handle and it’s better for other people to judge them. We have to work to raise the level of the team. The rival in the first half put a lot of pressure on us, they didn’t let the attacking players get together and that’s why I think we have to give Junior credit”, he said.

Regarding the few reinforcements that arrived and the multiple departures of the team that was champion, the ‘Arriero’ remarked: “The reinforcements are there, (Andrés) Román arrived and I think the rest of the reinforcements are there. This semester we hope to get the face, it was the team that came out champion, forward I don’t know what will happen, but I want to continue leading this team until the end.

Regarding what is coming in the near future and the possibility that he will leave office, Herrera commented: “We must have more confidence, more games and more work time. We have to watch and work for this team to improve. At Nacional, the coach is willing to be questioned, especially when games are lost. This was a game of the two in the series, we have 90 minutes left against Junior and in the League, we have played four games, we still have a long time to go. Saying other things are not going at the moment”.

Criticism of Jarlan Barrera’s gesture

Of Jarlan Barrera’s gesture to the stands when he was removed from the field, Hernán Darío said: “I didn’t see what gesture he made, only that many things were thrown at us from the stands.”

YEAH🔥! Jarlan Barrera’s provocation before Junior’s fans? 👀 For less, Dimayor sanctioned Teo Gutiérrez with Cali. pic.twitter.com/aG0xrQFD7g – Touch Sports (@ToqueSports) July 29, 2022

Finally, the coach expressed: “We try to do things well, we come from a title, after a break we are going back to work, without having much time. This is long, we still have games ahead of us and this is just beginning. We have to start winning to get to the eight and fight for the title”.

