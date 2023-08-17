Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez would have resigned from Junior de Barranquilla

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hernán Darío Gómez and Héctor Fabio Báez
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Hernán Darío Gómez and Héctor Fabio Báez
Press versions assure that DT presented the letter after the elimination of the Colombia Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
The elimination of Junior in the Colombia Cup at the hands of Cúcuta Deportivo, which is now in the second division, would have immediate consequences for the coaching staff of the Barranquilla club.
Press versions assure that Hernán Darío Gómez presented his resignation letter this Thursday as a result of the poor results, that have also occurred in the League, in which Junior he could not win in the first five dates.
The club has not yet officially announced any decision regarding the ‘Bolillo’, who arrived in March of this year to the technical direction to replace Arturo Reyes.
Despite the elimination of the Cup in the round of 16, ‘Bolillo’ had been optimistic in the press conference after the match against Cúcuta, which Junior won 2-1, but in which he later fell in a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.
“We have been working a lot on the offensive side with good movements, the team is going to improve, I know it is going to improve, it has good players and they are going to improve, let’s hope the waters calm down”, Gomez said.
Junior would be left without an international tournament in 2024
‘Bolillo’ had already been eliminated in the first semester on the last date. Today he is in 17th place in the League in the second half, with just three points.
In the reclassification, Junior is in box 12, with 31 points, a position that today would leave the team without international participation in 2024, the year in which the team celebrates the centenary of its foundation.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Hernán #Darío #Bolillo #Gómez #resigned #Junior #Barranquilla
Leave a Reply