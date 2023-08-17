Thursday, August 17, 2023
Hernán Darío 'Bolillo' Gómez would have resigned from Junior de Barranquilla

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in Sports
Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez would have resigned from Junior de Barranquilla

Hernán Darío Gómez and Héctor Fabio Báez

Hernán Darío Gómez and Héctor Fabio Báez

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Hernán Darío Gómez and Héctor Fabio Báez

Press versions assure that DT presented the letter after the elimination of the Colombia Cup.

The elimination of Junior in the Colombia Cup at the hands of Cúcuta Deportivo, which is now in the second division, would have immediate consequences for the coaching staff of the Barranquilla club.

Press versions assure that Hernán Darío Gómez presented his resignation letter this Thursday as a result of the poor results, that have also occurred in the League, in which Junior he could not win in the first five dates.

The club has not yet officially announced any decision regarding the ‘Bolillo’, who arrived in March of this year to the technical direction to replace Arturo Reyes.

Despite the elimination of the Cup in the round of 16, ‘Bolillo’ had been optimistic in the press conference after the match against Cúcuta, which Junior won 2-1, but in which he later fell in a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

Cucuta Sports
Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency


“We have been working a lot on the offensive side with good movements, the team is going to improve, I know it is going to improve, it has good players and they are going to improve, let’s hope the waters calm down”, Gomez said.

Junior would be left without an international tournament in 2024

‘Bolillo’ had already been eliminated in the first semester on the last date. Today he is in 17th place in the League in the second half, with just three points.

In the reclassification, Junior is in box 12, with 31 points, a position that today would leave the team without international participation in 2024, the year in which the team celebrates the centenary of its foundation.

SPORTS

More sports news

