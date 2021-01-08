The chaos in Independiente, the new start in Racing and the uncertainty in San Lorenzo have in common an external protagonist whose name grows bigger and stronger: Hernán Jorge Crespo. In the folder of the clubs the current Defense and Justice coach appears as a potable candidate and the question arises: Why does everyone want Crespo? Conviction, ancestry and an illustrious collaborator may be some of the reasons why Crespo became the coach of the moment in Argentine soccer.

After the controversial departure of Lucas Pusineri, in Independiente they already contacted informally with Crespo. The academic president Víctor Blanco probed him to be the replacement for Sebastián Beccacece. It also sounds in San Lorenzo, where there is no leadership project and that is why there is doubt about the continuity of Mariano Soso, who only directed 10 games of which he lost 2. Many believe they see in Valdanito to the substitute for Marcelo Gallardo, when the Doll put an end to your cycle in River. And much more: months ago there was a rumor that Boca’s technical diver could become when his friend Nicolás Burdisso was the manager.

Trainer of the new litter

At 45, Hernán Crespo is one of the many young coaches who have renewed Argentine football. His proposal seduces by the propensity to multidisciplinary work and his idea of ​​offensive game. Crespo’s teams lead, sometimes even in an excessive and innocent way. That may be one of the biggest flaws that he has shown in his first steps as DT. In Defense and Justice, for example, he played games with a brand midfielder and five strikers ahead.

Crespo in the Norberto Tito Tomaghello. (AFP)

But Crespo also showed that he had a wrist to plan intelligent matches. The highest point so far was the 1-1 against River in the Monumental (2/29/2020) in the last Super League, a draw that Gallardo’s team later regretted too much. That afternoon, the Hawk of Varela he minimized River in the first part and he handled the ball and the space like no team had in that tournament.

“My teams have to do with my philosophy of life. I’m a guy who doesn’t like to sit still, who likes to propose, build; I don’t like sitting around and waiting to see what happens. I want to be the owner of my own destiny. I make mistakes and I have successes, but from loyalty and respect. That I try to instill in my teams, “Crespo said in an interview with Clarion. And he continued: “No coach can in any way guarantee a result. Football is a constant decision-making process. Our identity has to do with playing on the opponent’s field and being protagonists, but that does not mean that you can have a bad time sometimes and that you have to defend yourself. It is about respecting what led us to fall in love with football when we were children, associating ourselves, generating goal situations. That’s what it’s all about. “

Name and presence

Crespo in Florencio Varela. (EFE)

His past as a notable scorer and his presence also make Crespo a desired coach. It is known that Valdanito It will not weigh him down to sit on the bench of a large team because in his career he has been one and a thousand times in those places. River, Parma, Lazio, Inter, Chelsea, Milan, Genoa are the teams in which he played; He played three World Cups; and accumulated more than 300 goals in more than 650 games. There are no doubts: back has.

Although his numbers as a coach are not outstanding (he directed 82 games between Modena, Banfield and Defense: he won 27, tied 19 and lost 36; he reaped 40% of the points at stake), he has a school that can be the envy of several : Throughout his years as a footballer he has come across the best coaches. Crespo often repeats that Marcelo Bielsa, José Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti they were the ones who marked it the most.

“Bielsa made the first impact on me because he began to do something different at the time. The same Mourinho with his work methodology. How he applied the playful aspect and the succession of things. The didactics. It takes you. It’s like when they teach you the alphabet and then form words. With José I understood that the coach not only took care of the 11 players but was much broader, it was to deal with many things from the press. With Ancelotti I learned that you can have a close human relationship with him player without losing the respect of the leader “, Crespo told this newspaper. And he added in an interview on Page 12: “What the Italian school taught me is that you have to be prepared to defend with all the tactical modules. Move based on what you believe and the characteristics of your players. Surely it’s not what I like to hit him up, but if eventually it has to be done, it will hit him. ”

The Kohan factor

Alejandro Kohan, physical trainer.

It is known: Alejandro Kohan is one of the most prestigious physical trainers in Argentine football. The also ontological coach and teacher has accompanied Crespo since he decided to return to Argentina after 22 years of life in Europe. Together they were in Banfield and now in Defense. Both work as a tandem and the Kohan factor is something that the leaders put in the balance. Independiente’s interest in Crespo is also understood from his collaborator, who left a huge memory after his time with Ariel Holan, in 2017. In Kohan’s career, weighty names appear such as Daniel Passarella, Américo Gallego, Alejandro Sabella, Jorge Burruchaga, Hugo Tocalli and Matías Almeyda. “Crespo is on his way to being a coach similar to what he was as a player. He has a superlative head and a distinctive emotional stability,” Kohan said.

The near time will define what will be the future of Hernán Crespo and the most distant will mark what type of coach he could be. Meanwhile, everyone talks about him, everyone loves them.