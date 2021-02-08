Hernán Crespo announced this Sunday night that he is leaving Defensa y Justicia, the club that led to the conquest of the South American Cup. The former scorer of the Argentina National Team announced his departure through his social networks. “I want through these words and hereby to communicate that I say goodbye together with my Defense and Justice Technical Corps, grateful for having received us with respect, affection and trust in our work,” said the scorer in a post on his Instagram account.

In the last hours, Crespo sounded loud to reach São Paulo in Brazil.

Crespo’s full message

It was a year of great effort, commitment and passion to try to carry out our Game proposal.

Thanks to the players for their commitment and effort to try to propose our idea and our ways. It takes a lot of courage and humility to do it, and this group of players delivered everything trusting us.

Thanks to the leaders for supporting us at all times, accompanying us and working side by side with us.

Thanks to all the people who work at the club, for taking care of us with great affection and making us work with the comfort and tranquility with which we always did.

And many thanks to all the people of defense and justice, who in this year of pandemic sent us their support, unconditional encouragement and affection in every possible way.

Defense and Justice will be in my heart and that of my family forever, THANK YOU !!