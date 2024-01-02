Hernán Darío Gómez is still valid. The proof is that his last team was the Junior from Barranquilla, last Colombian soccer champion; and now he sounds like a possible candidate to take over at a club that will play in the 2024 Copa Libertadores. At least he was already in one of the practices.

'Bolillo' has not been active for 4 months, when he resigned from Junior in August due to the poor results of League II-2023; that same team was crowned champion with the coach Arturo Reyes.

went to practice

Now, Gómez would be in the Golden Eaglesa team that would have been left without a coach due to the resignation of the Venezuelan Cesar Farías, who was willing to pay his exit clause to accept the offer of University of Lima.

Thus, the Venezuelan coach would have been left without a team and Águilas Doradas would be ready to hire a new coach.

Gómez attended training this Tuesday and what is known is that he would arrive with José Luis García, who will be your assistant, the physical trainer will be Fernando Amoroso and Didier Muñoz He will be the goalkeeper coach.

