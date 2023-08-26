The statement took place after the manager said that he would not resign from the position and that the player would have consented

Spain women’s national team player Jennifer Hermoso said on Friday (25.Aug.2023) that she did not consent “in no time” the kiss given by the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, during the World Cup award ceremony on Sunday (20.Aug).

In statement released on X (formerly Twitter), Hermoso said she will not tolerate anyone doubting her statement and making up words she didn’t say. The statement came hours after Rubiales stated that he would not resign from office and that the kiss had been consented by the athlete.

Still in the publication, Hermoso asked that the leader not go unpunished and stated that the Spanish federation should be “always represented by figures that project values ​​of equality and respect in all areas”.

On Friday (25.Aug), during a televised speech, Rubiales said he was the target of a “hunt” and called the movement “false feminist sensationalism”, referring to the Women’s Professional Football League, which demanded that the president be removed from office.

On Thursday (24.Aug), the fifa (International Football Federation) opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales. According to information released by the Reutersthe institution stated in a statement that “the events may constitute violations of article 13, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code” –which refer to the violation of rules of conduct and offensive behavior. The leader is under investigation.

understand the case

On Sunday (20.Aug), the Spanish women’s national football team won the World Cup after beating England 1-0. During the awards ceremony, Rubiales gave Hermoso a kiss on the mouth.

On Monday (21.Aug), the leader apologized for the gesture and said it was just a “affection between friends”.