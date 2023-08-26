Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed Hermoso after Spain won the Women’s World Cup last Sunday, sparking calls for his resignation.

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of abuse,” the player said in a statement posted on social media on Friday. “I simply wasn’t given the respect I deserved.”

Hermoso added that she was under pressure from the local federation.

In a previous statement issued today by the Federation of Professional Football Players, Hermoso denied the validity of what Rubiales said that the kiss was consensual.

“I do not tolerate my words being questioned, especially if words are invented that I did not say,” she wrote.

The position of the players of the Spanish national team

Dozens of players from the Spanish women’s national team said earlier that they would not play any match with the team until Rubiales was dismissed from his position.

Rubiales refused to resign, angering the players and cabinet ministers who criticized his actions as unacceptable and misogynistic.

A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the 23-player World Cup-winning team, signed a joint statement sent through Spain’s Professional Footballers’ Association calling for the sacking of the governing body.