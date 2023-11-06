After the silence, here is his truth. The Spanish world champion Jennifer Hermoso in a magazine interview GQ the first released after the World Cup victory with La Roja, spoke of the non-consensual kiss given to her by the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales , and the consequences this has had. Hermoso confirmed that he had also received threats.

hermoso’s words

—

The Spanish footballer, awarded by GQ with the Woman of the Year 2023said he “had to suffer the consequences of an act that I did not provoke, that I did not choose or premeditate. I even received threats, and it is something you never get used to. They have been very difficult weeks, and the fact of telling the same story several times was painful. I continue to work on it with the help of my psychologist, who has been following me for years. For me, mental health is as important as training, it is also thanks to her that I feel strong instead of being broken or thinking about not playing anymore. I would just like to be remembered as a person who wanted to leave Spain at the top but, above all, as a person who tried to change many mentalities. Fortunately or unfortunately, there ‘is this story, but I will learn to use it positively to fight for what I believe is good for society.”