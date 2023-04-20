Agents of the Preventive Police of Hermosillo, Sonora, released a woman and a man that they were deprived of their liberty in a home of the Altamira colonylocated south of the city.

At 12:40 p.m. today, the report of a person 45-year-old who went to the Nuevo Hermosillo headquarters to call for helpsince he had escaped from his captors.

It also reported that a man and a woman were also deprived of their liberty.

immediately the municipal officials they went to home located on Cina Espinada and Horizonte streets, where they rescued a 36-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

A handcuff with a chain, two radios, a tactical vest, a short-arm magazine, a long-arm magazine, a shotgun barrel, and another long-arm were found in the property.