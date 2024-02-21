During today, Wednesday, February 21, the cold front number 36 of the season will approach the northwest of Sonora, warned the State Coordination of Civil Protection, based on the forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

And according to the agency dependent on Conagua, cold front number 36 will be associated with the subtropical jet stream, causing wind gusts of 40 to 70 km/h for municipalities in the north and northeast, as well as part of the mountain region. of the Sonoran entity.

Civil protection reported that on the other hand, the approach of a new cold front is expected for Sunday, February 25, which could leave some light drizzles in part of the state, as well as gusts of wind of 40 to 60 km/h and a slight decrease in the temperatures.

Climate by cities

On the other hand, the CEPC announced the temperatures recorded at dawn in the main cities of the state, as well as the weather conditions forecast for the rest of the day.

The city of Hermosillo It dawned with a minimum temperature of 10°C with a relative humidity of 50%. Maximum temperature 27°C is expected during the day, in addition, there could be average winds of 15 km/h, with gusts of 35 km/h, and skies with some cloudy intervals with 0% probability of precipitation.

Ciudad Obregon It dawned with a minimum of 11°C and relative humidity of 60%. The expected maximum is 29°C. Average winds of 10 km/h with gusts of 30 km/h, mostly clear skies, with no chance of rain are expected.

Walnuts It dawned at 4°C with a relative humidity of 37%; A maximum of 20° is expected, as well as average winds of 15 km/h with gusts of 45 km/h, and mostly clear skies, without rain.

In San Luis Rio Colorado It dawned at 10°C with a relative humidity of 80%; the maximum expected value is 24°C. Likewise, there could be average winds of 15 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h, and partly cloudy skies with a 30% probability of precipitation.

Navojoa It dawned with a minimum temperature of 10°C and relative humidity of 60%. During the day, a maximum temperature of 29°C, average winds of 10 km/h with gusts of 30 km/h, and mostly clear skies with no probability of precipitation are expected.

Brown Water It dawned with a minimum of 1°C and relative humidity of 35%. During the day the thermometer will reach 22°C. Average winds of 15 km/h with gusts of 55 km/h could occur, as well as mostly clear skies with a 0% chance of rain.

Guaymas It recorded a temperature of 14°C at dawn, with a relative humidity of 80%. During the day the temperature will rise to 24°C. Likewise, average winds of 15 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h are expected, and mostly clear skies with no chance of rain.